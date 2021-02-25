8 injured in 2 related crashes on I-55 in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Northbound traffic was blocked in both lanes on Thursday morning in Scott County on Interstate 55 following a crash at the 88 mile marker.
Authorities on scene say this crash is related to another crash that happened this morning near the 90 mile marker.
Traffic was slowed due to that crash.
Authorities say a car rear ended another car.
We’re told seven people were hurt in the crash at the 88 mile marker.
Police on scene told our photographer that two adults were in the car that rear ended the other vehicle.
The other vehicle had an adult, three teens and a baby inside.
We’re told the injuries range from moderate to severe.
The crash at the northbound 90.2 mile marker involved three vehicles.
According to Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury, in the first crash one person was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The vehicles involved in that wreck included a car, a truck and an SUV.
Sheriff Drury said the three vehicles slowed down to avoid a fourth vehicle pulled over on the shoulder of the interstate and ended up colliding.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.