Mo. Bicentennial Quilt makes stop at Bollinger County Museum of Natural History

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt will be stopping by the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History on March 5 and 6.
The quilt was created as a tribute to the 200 years of Missouri state hood.
The blocks highlight the geography, culture and creativity of Missouri and Missourians.
The quilt viewing will be included with regular museum admission.
Linda Whitener, the designer of Bollinger County’s quilt block, will be at the museum Saturday, March 6, from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
The Missouri 4-H bicentennial quilt will also be at the museum on March 5 and 6.
Bollinger County Museum of Natural History is located at 209 Mayfield Drive in Marble Hill, Mo.
It is open from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
