Mizzou to hold in-person commencement ceremonies

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KFVS) - The University of Missouri will host in-person commencement ceremonies for May 2021 graduates and the Class of 2020.
The ceremonies will be over three weekends in April and May.
The university made the announcement in an email to families on Thursday, February 25.
While they say details are still being finalized, May 2021 graduates will be invited to the following ceremonies:
Friday, May 7
- Doctoral Graduates
- Occupational/Physical Therapy
- Nursing
Saturday, May 8
- Master’s degrees and Ed Specialist degrees
Sunday, May 9
- Veterinary Medicine
- Education
- Honors College
Friday, May 14
- Arts & Science
Saturday, May 15
- Business
- Agriculture, Food & Natural Resources
- Engineering
- Human Environmental Sciences
Sunday, May 16
- Journalism
- Medicine
- Health Professions
- Law
Ceremonies for graduates from 2020 will be during the weekend starting April 23.
The ceremonies are expected to be held in Mizzou Arena and the Hearnes Center.
According to the university, students can get tickets to invite up to six visitors who will be grouped in “pods” that are socially distanced from others while following health and safety protocols, such as wearing face coverings.
It will also be livestreamed.
