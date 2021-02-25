Ky. teachers, lawmakers advocate against standardized tests amid the pandemic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students in Kentucky will take KPREP exams this year, despite learning virtually or in a hybrid model for most of the school year.
In 2020, the federal government granted waivers that allowed all 50 states to skip standardized testing amid the pandemic.
In Kentucky, KPREP exams were canceled. This year, the Biden administration has not extended the same courtesy.
In a letter Monday, the United States Department of Education warned state officials there would be no “blanket waivers” for examinations, writing, “we need to understand the impact COVID-19 has had on learning.”
Instead of canceling tests, the department will offer flexibility in testing and waive certain accountability and identification requirements. States would be allowed to offer shorter tests, administer tests remotely and delay tests to the summer or fall.
The Kentucky Education Association released the following statement Wednesday expressing disappointment in the required testing: “KEA is disappointed in the U.S. Department of Education’s decision to move forward with required annual testing. Every precious moment of instructional time and resources should be focused on giving educators the space to meet students’ needs academically, socially, and emotionally.”
“Our students are far more brilliant than any standardized test is ever designed or ever could capture,” Louisville teacher Ryan Davis said.
Davis co-chairs the Teaching and Learning Committee for the Jefferson County Teacher’s Association. He and co-chair Alan Young argue Kentucky’s standardized tests won’t benefit students.
“We’re not against gathering evidence, or data, these particular tests are a problem and they’re doubly a problem at this time,” Young added.
Davis raised concerns that tests won’t provide a clear picture of what students have learned, or not learned, amid the pandemic.
“That information is there at the classroom level, and that’s where the action needs to happen to take kids to the next level,” he said.
Young said he was worried delayed test results will not be a relevant guide to learning going forward.
“Is that time well spent? Or should we really be focused on what our parents and our public and students want: on the learning,” he said.
Rep. Tina Bojanowski (D-Louisville) cosponsored a bill with Rep. Jason Nemes (R-Louisville) that would allow parents to opt their students out of taking the tests this spring.
“The absolutely last thing I think we should do is have them come into a building to take a standardized test,” she said.
Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass has also expressed disdain for the required standardized testing. The Kentucky Department of Education is asking the federal government to waive certain accountability requirements that identify low-performing schools.
