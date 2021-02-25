KOHS: Highway fatalities increases in 2020; over 50% were not wearing seatbelts

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - According to the Kentucky Office of Highway Safety (KOHS), highway fatalities increased in 2020, by five percent.
In 2020, there was a total of 778 fatalities, which is 46 more than the 732 fatalities recorded in 2019.
“2020 was a year of devastating loss for Kentuckians, but what makes deaths even harder to accept is when they could have been prevented,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “These figures are unacceptable to us and they should be unacceptable to every driver – every person -- in our state. We all have to be more vigilant about personal safety and responsibility behind the wheel if we are going to reverse this trend.”
Of the 778 highway fatalities:
- 57.1 percent were not wearing seat belts,
- 32 involved speeding or aggressive driving
- 19 percent involved distracted drivers
- 15.7 percent included alcohol,
- 12.4 percent included pedestrians or bike cyclists
- 9.5 percent included motorcyclists
“While numbers are important to identify potential issues and areas of concern, highway safety is not all about numbers – it’s about people,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “These are fathers, mothers, sisters and brothers who left loved ones behind. These lives could have possibly been saved with the simple snap of a seat belt.”
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), seat belts greatly increase the chance to prevent death of injury by spreading the force of a crash over a wide area of the body.
“We face a great challenge, and we pledge to continue working with our local, state and federal partners until we reach our goal of zero deaths on Kentucky roadways,” said Gray. “However, we need the public’s help. We’re asking motorists to commit to save driving behaviors when behind the wheel, and everyone – both drivers and passengers – pledge to always buckle up.”
