Kentucky courts begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Supreme Court has amended two orders to allow courts to ease COVID-19 restrictions.
The two orders, Administrative Order 2021-06 and Administrative Order 2021-07, are effective starting April 1.
Administrative Order 2021-06 replaces Administrative Order 2021-01, it:
- Includes jurors in the list of individuals permitted into a court facility.
- Allows judges to schedule individual cases for in-person hearings effective May 1, 2021.
- Extends the date for mail-in renewal driver’s licenses to June 30, 2021, per Transportation Cabinet Order 112400.
- Ends 50/50 staffing and Special Leave effective May 1, 2021.
- Authorizes teleworking to continue.
- Extends the date for Kentucky Court of Justice committees to meet in-person to May 1, 2021
Administrative Order 2021-07 replaces Administrative Order 2021-02, it:
- Extends the date to begin jury trials to May 1, 2021.
- Allows grand juries to proceed on April 1, 2021.
- Clarifies the extension of the 60-day rule under RCr 5.22(3).
- Eliminates reference to the CARES Act and removes the requirement for the AOC 1027 Form in eviction filings.
- Refers to the eviction moratorium in the CDC Order and the Healthy at Home rental assistance program.
- Extends the date to begin judicial sales to May 1, 2021.
- Extends the date to begin show cause hearings for nonpayment to July 1, 2021.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.