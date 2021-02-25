Kentucky courts begin to ease COVID-19 restrictions

February 25, 2021

The two orders, Administrative Order 2021-06 and Administrative Order 2021-07, are effective starting April 1.

Administrative Order 2021-06 replaces Administrative Order 2021-01, it:

  • Includes jurors in the list of individuals permitted into a court facility.
  • Allows judges to schedule individual cases for in-person hearings effective May 1, 2021.
  • Extends the date for mail-in renewal driver’s licenses to June 30, 2021, per Transportation Cabinet Order 112400.
  • Ends 50/50 staffing and Special Leave effective May 1, 2021.
  • Authorizes teleworking to continue.
  • Extends the date for Kentucky Court of Justice committees to meet in-person to May 1, 2021

Administrative Order 2021-07 replaces Administrative Order 2021-02, it:

  • Extends the date to begin jury trials to May 1, 2021.
  • Allows grand juries to proceed on April 1, 2021.
  • Clarifies the extension of the 60-day rule under RCr 5.22(3).
  • Eliminates reference to the CARES Act and removes the requirement for the AOC 1027 Form in eviction filings.
  • Refers to the eviction moratorium in the CDC Order and the Healthy at Home rental assistance program.
  • Extends the date to begin judicial sales to May 1, 2021.
  • Extends the date to begin show cause hearings for nonpayment to July 1, 2021.

