Heartland Fish Fry List 2021

(KFVS) - It’s the Lenten season in the Heartland.
Despite the pandemic, communities are finding a way to hold fish fries, whether it’s dine-in or carry-out.
Don’t see your local fish fry event on the list? Email it to us at news@kfvs12.com.
SEMO Shrine Club at 1806 Garwood St. in Sikeston from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
St. Paul’s Epsicopal Church at 1010 N. Main in Sikeston on Friday, February 26 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. All proceeds benefit the Kenny Rogers Children’s Center.
