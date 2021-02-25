Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 25.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,306 new COVID-19 cases and 51 additional deaths on Wednesday.
Currently, there are 883 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 228 are in the ICU and 112 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 5.90 percent.
A total of 400,307 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 4,527 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 4,439,321 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kentucky.
