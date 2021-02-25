Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.
Currently, there are 883 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky. (Source: KCBD)
By Marsha Heller | February 25, 2021 at 8:07 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 8:07 AM

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thursday, February 25.

The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,306 new COVID-19 cases and 51 additional deaths on Wednesday.

Currently, there are 883 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these patients, 228 are in the ICU and 112 are on ventilators.

The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 5.90 percent.

A total of 400,307 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 4,527 deaths.

As of Wednesday, 4,439,321 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.