First Alert Thursday Forecast

After our mini ‘heat wave’ the last couple of days, we’ll be a bit cooler (but not cold) as we approach and get into the upcoming weekend. The main story is a good chance of some very wet weather developing in the days ahead. Today is looking dry and seasonably cool, with highs around 50. Clouds will increase this afternoon and tonight…with a few light rain showers sneaking into our southern counties later tonight….and creeping even farther to the north on Friday..making it kind of a cool, dreary day. Over the weekend temps and humidity levels begin to rebound, and rain looks to move in from the west Saturday night into Sunday.
A wet period is ahead for Saturday night thru Sunday night. Forecast models have been shifting the axis of heavier rain north and south on each run….but it looks like this will be a pretty wet system with about 1 to 3 inches of rain. Some thunder and lightning looks possible but we are not currently outlooked for severe. As we get behind this system into next week, it looks like we’ll have mainly dry conditions and slightly above average temperatures for the first days of March
