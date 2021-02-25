First Alert Thursday Forecast

After our mini ‘heat wave’ the last couple of days, we’ll be a bit cooler (but not cold) as we approach and get into the upcoming weekend. The main story is a good chance of some very wet weather developing in the days ahead. Today is looking dry and seasonably cool, with highs around 50. Clouds will increase this afternoon and tonight…with a few light rain showers sneaking into our southern counties later tonight….and creeping even farther to the north on Friday..making it kind of a cool, dreary day. Over the weekend temps and humidity levels begin to rebound, and rain looks to move in from the west Saturday night into Sunday.