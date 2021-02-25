First Alert Thursday Afternoon Outlook

A bit cooler today thanks to light north winds, but most areas still got just above 50° for official highs. As we go through the evening, clouds will be increasing from the west but we should stay dry. There is a chance of some light rain or light showers later tonight, but the best chance of anything measureable looks to stay in our southern-most counties especially the Bootheel into Tennessee. A passing system on Friday will likely bring more clouds to the region….but rain should be scattered, light and confined mostly to the southern half of the region. Tomorrow looks to be a touch cooler than today due to added cloud cover, but will still be close to average for late February.
The bigger story is the threat of some heavy rainfall over the weekend….especially Saturday night through Sunday morning. There does look to be a chance of some thunder and lightning Saturday night, but the severe threat looks low. The bigger issue may be locally heavy rainfall, as it looks like we could end up with a swath of 1 to 3 inches of rain over saturated ground. Rain should push off to the southeast during the day on Sunday….and the beginning of next week is looking dry and seasonably cool, warming back up later in the week.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.