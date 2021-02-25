First Alert Thursday Afternoon Outlook

A bit cooler today thanks to light north winds, but most areas still got just above 50° for official highs. As we go through the evening, clouds will be increasing from the west but we should stay dry. There is a chance of some light rain or light showers later tonight, but the best chance of anything measureable looks to stay in our southern-most counties especially the Bootheel into Tennessee. A passing system on Friday will likely bring more clouds to the region….but rain should be scattered, light and confined mostly to the southern half of the region. Tomorrow looks to be a touch cooler than today due to added cloud cover, but will still be close to average for late February.