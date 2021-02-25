First Alert: Sunny, dry afternoon

(KFVS) - Today will be dry and very pleasant, but a bit cooler.
This afternoon will sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Clouds will start pushing into the Heartland late this afternoon into the evening.
A system from the south will move into the area, as well, and bring a few light showers to our southern counties heading into early Friday morning.
Friday will be split with temperatures and conditions.
To our north it will be warmer and sunny, while in the south it will be cloudy and rainy.
Light rain chances increase for the entire Heartland by Friday evening.
Saturday is looking sunny and warm with highs in the upper 50s.
Another system will move into the Heartland Saturday evening with rain likely into Sunday.
Southern counties could see 2-3 inches or more.
