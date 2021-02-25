Fire at Kennett Plaza Tire under investigation

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - A late night fire at Plaza Tire is under investigation.
According to the Kennett Fire Chief Paul Spain, they responded the fire around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24 at Plaza Tire on Independence Avenue.
He said the fire spread from tires in an outside storage area to inside the business. He said there was limited damage to the inside.
Firefighters were on scene until about 2:30 a.m.
The State Fire Marshal was called in and was on scene on Thursday morning. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
No injuries were reported.
