Fifth annual SIU Day of Giving goes virtual

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University’s (SIU) fifth annual Day of Giving will be full virtual this year.
Those wishing to participate should visit siuday.siu.edu on Wednesday, March 3, to make a donation.
Donors can choose which college, unit, program, or initiative will receive their funds.
The Day of Giving will be livestreamed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the SIU Alumni Association Facebook page.
“Like so many things during the past year, we’ve had to adjust our approach,” said Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation. “We’re not sitting on the sideline. We’re adapting, and we expect to have a very successful Day of Giving.”
The lives stream will be hosted by Kupec.
He will be joined by Chancellor Austin A. Lane, several college deans, development officers, program directors and more.
