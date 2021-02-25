Downtown vacant property open house to be held in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A downtown vacant property open house will be held in Cape Girardeau on Thursday, March 25.
From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. you can tour vacant commercial buildings in Downtown Cape Girardeau that are available for sale or lease.
The idea came from Old Town Cape’s Economic Vitality committee.
Dr. Steven Stovall, a professor of entrepreneurship and management at Southeast Missouri State University, is chairing the Open House subcommittee.
“This is a great opportunity for the community to see some of the buildings they’ve been curious about,” he said. “It also benefits the community as we fill some of these buildings that have sat empty for a while thereby improving the downtown experience.”
The event is free and open to the public.
If you are a property owner in downtown, Old Town Cape said you can reach out to info@oldtowncape.org to include your commercial property in the open house.
The deadline to include your property is March 5.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.