Crews patch potholes in Marshall Co., Ky.

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet patched potholes on Thursday, February 25.
You can click here to report a pothole. Take note of the route number, a nearby landmark, crossroad or mile point. You can also call 1-877-FOR-KYTC.
If the pothole is on a county road or city street, you can contact the road department for your city or county.
According to KYTC, extreme cold the previous week leading into above normal temperatures this week created ideal conditions for potholes.
They said the extreme cold causes moisture in the road base to freeze and expand. This forces gravel in the road base to push upward on the pavement above it. When warm temperatures thaw the base, it drops back into place, creating a void beneath the pavement.
When the tires of passing vehicles compress the pavement, it pops out to create a pothole.
