Crews patch potholes in Marshall Co., Ky.
Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet patched potholes in Marshall County on Thursday, February 25. (Source: Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Amber Ruch | February 25, 2021 at 10:55 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 10:55 AM

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Crews with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet patched potholes on Thursday, February 25.

All of our KYTC District 1 Highway Maintenance Crews have been on pothole patrol this week. We followed a crew in Marshall County for a few hours on Wednesday. While crews fight potholes year round, the wide temperature swings in late winter and early spring are ideal for pothole formation. For more info on how potholes form, please see the pothole post on our timeline immediately below this video. Let’s all be careful out there.

You can click here to report a pothole. Take note of the route number, a nearby landmark, crossroad or mile point. You can also call 1-877-FOR-KYTC.

If the pothole is on a county road or city street, you can contact the road department for your city or county.

According to KYTC, extreme cold the previous week leading into above normal temperatures this week created ideal conditions for potholes.

They said the extreme cold causes moisture in the road base to freeze and expand. This forces gravel in the road base to push upward on the pavement above it. When warm temperatures thaw the base, it drops back into place, creating a void beneath the pavement.

When the tires of passing vehicles compress the pavement, it pops out to create a pothole.

