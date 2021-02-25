Cooler Morning- Back In The 30s

Light clouds across our area this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Moderate northerly winds still can gust up to 20 mph early this morning causing wind chill values in the upper 20s. Today is going to be another very pleasant day, just a few bit cooler. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Late in the afternoon/evening, more cloud cover arrives with a system to our south. This system could bring a few light showers heading into early Friday morning to our southern counties.
Friday there will be a split of warmer temps and sunshine to our north and more clouds and rain to our south. Thicker clouds and higher light rain chances increase everywhere by the evening hours.
This weekend we are watching for a relatively nice day Saturday: sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 50s. By the evening, another round of rain moves in carrying into Sunday. This could potentially bring 2-3″+ to our southern counties.
Good news is that in our extended forecast there is no indication of snow or extremely cold air.
-Lisa
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.