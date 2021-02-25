Cooler Morning- Back In The 30s

Light clouds across our area this morning with temperatures in the 30s. Moderate northerly winds still can gust up to 20 mph early this morning causing wind chill values in the upper 20s. Today is going to be another very pleasant day, just a few bit cooler. Mostly sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s. Late in the afternoon/evening, more cloud cover arrives with a system to our south. This system could bring a few light showers heading into early Friday morning to our southern counties.