City of Cape Girardeau releases more info. on managed deer hunt for fall 2021

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The City of Cape Girardeau released more information on the managed deer hunt for fall 2021.
Only archery devices will be allowed, that means no firearms may be used.
City leaders said hunters must be over the age of 18 and must complete the proper hunter education course.
Hunting will be limited to those who have one of the 40 available deer tags from the state of Missouri lottery system, and attend a Cape Girardeau-specific safety meeting.
It will be limited to November 1 through December 5 in a few areas on the fringe of city limits, which will be clearly marked.
According to the city, hunting must take place in an elevated stand.
You can click here to read the full ordinance.
The city said a survey on the website Nextdoor in October 2020 had 224 responses and showed deer hunting was favored by a slim margin.
The public input survey leading up to the current ordinance had 112 responses with 53 percent of votes against any deer hunting at all, and 44.5 percent in favor.
The city said the 2021 program is different from the program that was rejected by voters in 2012.
Differences include the locations for hunting, the hunting time frame, the number of hunters and it being a controlled harvest.
According to the city, its managed deer hunt is one of more than 100 similar programs statewide.
