Catalytic converter thefts heat up following thaw

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Now that the ice and snow have melted, catalytic converter thieves are back at work.
Jonesboro police have received multiple reports of the stolen vehicle parts this week.
Tom Moore, owner of Auto King, reported Monday afternoon that someone removed two catalytic converters from a Kia and a Jeep parked on his lot located at 3207 E. Nettleton.
According to the initial incident report, the damage could exceed $1,200.
Moore told Officer Bruce Wright the crime happened sometime within the past week.
During that same time, someone hit Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Jonesboro, 2810 E. Highland Dr.
In addition to removing the catalytic converter, Officer Gavin A. Krech noted in his report the thief also broke into the Chevy SC3 and stole a pair of fog lights in a Styrofoam box.
The value of the stolen items was placed at $1,100.
Since the beginning of 2021, there have been numerous reports of catalytic converter thefts:
