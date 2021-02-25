Carbondale police: Suspect fired shots from car, sideswiped parked car

By Amber Ruch | February 25, 2021 at 11:09 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 12:32 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after a suspect fired shots from a car and then sideswiped a parked car on Wednesday evening, February 24.

According to Carbondale police, they responded to the area of the 1500 block of West Walnut Street around 5:25 p.m. for a report of gunshots from a vehicle.

Officers say the suspect fired several shots from a white sport utility vehicle toward another moving vehicle on the road. The suspect vehicle then left the area and sideswiped a parked vehicle.

Witnesses reported last seeing the suspect vehicle going south on South Dixon Avenue.

The suspect was described as wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt.

The vehicle was possibly an early 2000s Suburban with possible passenger-side damage as a result of hitting the parked car. The vehicle may also have some pre-existing damage to the driver’s side rear bumper.

There were no reported injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 618-457-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 618-549-COPS.

