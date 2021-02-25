Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Cold weather to blame for fewer birds, bluebirds

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - If you’ve been putting bird feed out, but there’s no sign of any birds, the cold weather could be to blame.
On nice days like Thursday, there’s a chance you may see a bird or two.
“We get quite a few in the back of my house,” said Angela Pierce, naturalist for the Missouri Department of Conservation.
After the cold weather we had last week, Pierce said some birds didn’t make it.
She said the cold is just one reason.
“Disease, cold and food scarcity can cause birds to die in the wintertime,” she said.
Pierce said while the department has received reports of dead birds, specifically bluebird, she said this should not cause concern.
Pierce said this winter has just been colder than normal.
“Not every winter do we have these extremely cold bouts, so bluebirds tend to bounce back okay. And so I’m not concerned about there being an extreme decline from this cold temperature,” she said.
She said there are things people can do to help, like having quality bird food and a warm bird box.
“Putting out suet cakes that are designed for birds can help give them that extra fat and energy boost that they need to survive the cold temperatures. And if you do have bluebird boxes up, you can actually insulate those using dried grasses to help them have a warmer spot to roost,” she said.
If you want to learn more about bluebirds, Pierce is holding a virtual Becoming a Bluebird Landlord program on Saturday.
For more information visit the MDC website.
