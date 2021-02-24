Southeast Mo. State University plans to return to normal classroom capacity in fall

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Following an unconventional year, Southeast Missouri State University has plans to bring more students to the classroom this fall.
Provost Dr. Mike Godard said classrooms will hold normal capacity like they did before Coronavirus struck.
“Our plans for fall 2021 is to try to go back to as much of normal as we can,” Godard said.
“We’re taking that optimistic approach that that is going to hold true.”
During the pandemic, facilities management rearranged seating to meet the 6-foot social distancing requirement so classroom capacity differs across campus.
Godard said Southeast is rolling out the plan now because class registration starts in April.
“It’s really important that we try to have some solid plans moving forward because our students want to know what that’s going to look like for them,” he said.
Some students expressed how they feel about the changes.
“I think that it sounds great and with vaccines it would definitely be a possibility I just think that we should definitely take into consideration that COVID’s still happening right now and that we shouldn’t move things along too fast,” Elizabeth White said.
“I’m really excited for it, I think it will bring back a sense of normalcy and everything and just be able to interact with all of our friends again,” Mary Stewart said.
They also said they prefer to sign up for in-person only classes.
“I learn better in person and sometimes zoom doesn’t always work out the way we want it to work out and I like being hands-on and actually being able to ask my teachers face-to-face,” Taylor Bauer said.
“I think we’re all excited to get back to some sort of normal, we want to do it in a very safe manner and we want to make sure that we continue to look towards our public health experts to guide us through that,” Godard said.
Godard said the plan could be adjusted between now and the fall.
