Slightly cooler the next couple of days

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We saw a little more sunshine than anticipated ahead of our cold front and this allowed for some impressive compressional heating. Many areas saw the warmest temperatures so far this year. Now the cooler air will slide into the area this evening but it will be no where near as cold as we were with last week’s arctic blast. Lows by morning will be in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy, becoming mostly cloudy late. It will be cooler than today with highs reaching the upper 40s and lower 50s. Clouds will stay with us Thursday night into Friday. A weak system will move to our south but it will be close enough to produce an isolated sprinkle or flurry across parts of the Heartland.
