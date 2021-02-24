Need for food assistance still high in southeast Missouri

MINER, Mo. (KFVS) - The need for food assistance is still high for the people in southeast Missouri.
Winter weather didn’t do any favors last week, as mobile food pantries were postponed for this current week.
SEMO Food Bank Chief Advancement Officer Lisa Church said the need is still really high, seeing roughly 85,000 to 90,000 people per month who need food assistance.
“We’re still seeing 30 percent to 40 percent more people needing food assistance than what we would normally see in a month. In a normal month prior to COVID, we would usually serve about 63,000 people each month,” Church said.
Church said they have 19 mobile food pantries in the southeast region this week for people to get some food assistance.
“Right now we are still having more mobile food pantries,” Church said. “I think in January we had about 23 and we’ll have 28 in February. This week was an incredibly busy week for mobile food pantries. I don’t know if there’s ever been a week where we had this many.”
For more information about where you can find a mobile food pantry, or a food pantry in your area, visit the SEMO Food Bank website.
