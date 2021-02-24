Mo. mass COVID-19 vaccination sites for Feb. 20-27

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced mass COVID-19 vaccination sites for February 20-27.
The sites include the following locations in southeast Missouri:
- Feb. 24 - Knights of Columbus Hall in Leopold, Mo. from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Feb. 26 - Century Casino in Caruthersville from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (booster only)
- Feb. 27 - Cape Girardeau High School from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (booster only)
You must fall within the state’s current vaccination priority phases.
On Wednesday, the Bollinger County Health Department said they have the COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone over the age of 16.
They said they made the vaccines available to anyone up until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, so that they wouldn’t waste any shots.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.