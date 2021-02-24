LIVE: Gov. Parson holds COVID-19 briefing

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson held a COVID-19 briefing at 3:15 p.m. on Thursday, February 25.
Missouri case update
On Thursday, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 3,095 new PCR cases in the past seven days, that’s an average of 442 per day.
DHSS also reported 19 additional deaths in the past seven days.
The positivity rate over the past week was 6.1 percent in Missouri.
DHSS reported 1,202 COVID-19 patients in the hospital, as of Feb. 22, with 257 in the ICU and 163 on ventilators.
Currently, a total of 150,907 vaccine doses have been administered in the past seven days.
National FFA Week
Earlier on Thursday, the governor drove a John Deere tractor to the State Capitol in celebration of National FFA Week.
This is the third year in a row he’s done it in honor of the FFA tradition of students driving their tractors to school during National FFA Week.
He proclaimed February 20-27 as National FFA Week in Missouri.
