EPD, FBI share new information in Dawnita Wilkerson case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police, along the FBI held a news conference Wednesday about the missing persons case involving Dawnita Wilkerson.
The mother of six has been missing since Father’s Day weekend, which was eight months ago.
Police released a surveillance photo of Dawnita and a Chevy Suburban. They say it’s the last known photo of her.
Police say the owner of the vehicle has not been cooperative. They are still searching for the SUV.
Detectives believe it traveled to southern Illinois.
Wilkerson’s family members spoke at the news conference.
They expressed frustration that this information is just now being released and asked for prayers.
“We’ve known about this information since July, so I’m confused on why it’s being put out right now,” Kiahnna Wilkerson, Dawnita’s daughter said. “I’m thankful that it is. A lot of people might notice who the guy is in the picture, but right now we are just looking for the vehicle.”
EPD says Wilkerson was last seen wearing a faded, red St. Louis Cardinals t-shirt, cut-off jean shorts and dark socks with polkadots.
Police ask anyone with information to come forward. Anonymous tips can be left at (812)435-6194.
You can watch Wednesday’s full news conference in the video below:
