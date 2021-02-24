Clarkton, Mo. police station destroyed by fire

CLARKTON, Mo. (KFVS) - After a fire destroyed the police station early Sunday morning, Clarkton city officials are trying to get all the help they can get.
The Clarkton police station building was said to be the oldest building in Dunklin County.
It burned down early Sunday morning.
The only items that were saved were the police cars and some evidence that was in fireproof lockboxes.
No prisoners were housed in the building.
The mayor and police chief said they are waiting to hear from the insurance company to see what happens next.
They said several area police departments have reached out to help with donations.
In the meantime, the police department moved across the street into an office in the fire department building. They are still taking calls.
