Cape Girardeau Co. Board discusses mask mandate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board of trustees met for their monthly meeting to discuss the latest COVID numbers.
They said the numbers show a count of 143 cases, which is below the 14-day, 200 rolling case count as part of the mask mandate.
Cape Girardeau County Public Health Director Jane Wernsman said the order states the mask mandate may be lowered if the case count stays below 200 for two weeks straight and a positivity rate of 5 percent or below.
“As fewer folks are getting tested, if you have a positive test, that is probably going to increase that positivity rate,” Wernsman said. “So there is consideration of not putting as much emphasis on that particular portion of the measure or criteria that we are looking at and looking at that actual case count.”
There are two other criteria that can lower the mask mandate to a “strongly recommended” face order beside the rolling case count and positivity rate. Those being that the vaccine is widely available for the general public or there is a widely available, low-cost therapeutic intervention that is available to the general public.
“Looking at the order is that it be that the case count be observed over a two week period of time, which would be approximately two weeks from now and the board would have to reconvene on to address the case count at that time,” Wernsman said.
