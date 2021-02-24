Bollinger Co. Health Dept. made COVID-19 vaccine available to anyone at mass vaccination clinic

LEOPOLD, Mo. (KFVS) - In the small town of Leopold, in the middle of Bollinger County, a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic was held on Wednesday, February 24.
”It’s a beautiful day to come and get their vaccinated,” said Juanita Welker, administrator for Bollinger County Health Department.
The sun was shining and people were rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“We had about 2,000 doses when we started this morning,” said Welker.
Welker said this opportunity is an important one.
“This is a huge thing for Bollinger County to have that many doses come into our county. It seems like the rural areas are under served,” she said.
Missouri National Guard members spent the day directing traffic and giving out the shots. Officer Drew Gallucci said they are doing their part to help stop the spread.
“Statewide, this is a large effort and so our team, in particular, is actually traveling throughout this region so there is more than one opportunity to get this, but it is important,” said Gallucci.
Gallucci said by 11 on Wednesday morning, they administered 250 shots out of the 1,950 available.
As traffic moved steadily throughout the morning, Welker said at 3 p.m. they made the vaccines available to anyone up until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, so that they wouldn’t waste any shots.
“We are encouraging anyone to come and get it to help stop the spread of COVID,” she said.
Welker said they are planning the clinic for the second dose and will notify everyone when they have a date.
With this county getting this many vaccines, it drew interest from people in places like St. Louis who are trying to get the vaccine.
