Saint Francis to hold vaccine clinics in Piedmont and Cape Girardeau

SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Piedmont and Cape Girardeau the first week of March.
Piedmont
The vaccine clinic will take place on Monday, March 1, from 1-6 p.m. at Piedmont Physician Associates located at 420 Piedmont Avenue.
An appointment is required.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, call 573-381-5958.
Cape Girardeau
A vaccine clinic will be held on Tuesday, March 2 and Wednesday, March 3 from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at Saint Francis Medical Center located at 211 Saint Francis Drive.
Participants are asked to use entrance two.
An appointment is required.
To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, click here or call 573-381-5958.
All individuals in Phase 1A, 1B Tier 1 and 1B Tier 2 are eligible to receive the vaccine.
Phase 1A includes patient-facing health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff.
Phase 1B Tier 1 includes first responders, emergency services and public health infrastructure
Phase 1B Tier 2 includes high-risk individuals:
- Anyone aged 65 and older
- Adults with the following conditions: cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as down syndrome, heart conditions such as heart failure, CAD (coronary artery disease) or cardiomyopathies, immunocompromised state from solid organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40kg/m2), pregnancy, Sickle Cell Disease and Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
You can click here for more information.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.