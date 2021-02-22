What you need to know Feb. 22

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Monday, February 22.
Wind chills will make it feel much colder this morning.
Wake up temps are in the mid 30s to low 40s, but it will feel more like the low-to-mid 30s.
Clouds will gradually push out of the Heartland today.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Winds will be shifting out of the south with gust up to 20 mph.
Say “Goodbye” to snow covered yards, the Heartland is in for a warming trend this week.
High temps will be in the 50s and 60s the next few days.
There will also be plenty of sunshine.
Late Wednesday there is a small, isolated chance for a shower or sprinkles.
The next big chance for rain could be Friday night and Sunday. Timing is yet to be determined.
- The Stoddard County Major Case Squad is investigating a deadly shooting in Bernie.
- An deputy involved shooting of a burglary suspect in Hardin County is under investigation.
- The Major Case Squad is investigating a deadly shooting at the American Legion building in Kennett early Sunday morning. Four others were injured in the shooting.
- Investigators say an active shooter walked into the gun outlet in Metairie, Louisiana Saturday afternoon and started firing. Three people, including the shooter, were killed.
- Missouri received an “F” for its overall tobacco prevention and cessation efforts in the American Lung Association’s 2021 “State of Tobacco Control” report.
- Gov. JB Pritzker is set to sign a controversial criminal justice reform bill on Monday.
- Federal aviation regulators have ordered United Airlines to step up inspections of all Boeing 777s equipped with the type of engine that suffered a catastrophic failure over Denver on Saturday.
- The U.S. stands at the brink of 500,000 deaths from the coronavirus.
- The cold weather has left many things iced and frozen, including gutters. It may have long-term damage on your house.
- With the snow and ice clearing in Texas after days of unusually cold temperatures, bodies are being found of people who likely froze to death as they struggled to stay warm after electricity was cut to millions of homes.
- Birds in the Heartland are seeking out food and shelter now that the winter weather has covered the ground and trees.
- Months after contracting COVID-19, a 13-year-old boy from Montana is considered a “long-hauler,” as he continues to experience symptoms from the illness, including heart issues, muscle weakness and trouble breathing.
