Sliding truck causes car to hit utility pole

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Firefighters responded to a crash on New Madrid Road during the morning commute on Monday, February 22.
According to firefighters, a truck slipping on a curve in the road caused the driver of a car traveling eastbound to veer over a curb and into a pole.
Crews said the driver of the truck left scene of the crash.
The driver received minor injuries. They were treated at the scene.
Two passengers in the car were not hurt.
