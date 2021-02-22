Slick road to blame for 3 crashes in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police blame a very slick Perryville Road for at least three crashes during the morning commute on Monday, February 22.
The crashes happened near the 2800 block.
City crews had spread salt in the area, but the roadway remained very slick.
The first crash involved a vehicle crashing into a stop sign.
A couple block away, a vehicle slid off of the road.
A third crash happened when a car slid on the roadway and hit a utility pole and a mailbox.
No one was injured in the crashes.
Police said they called the city public works to spread additional salt on the roadway.
Traffic was flowing normally on Perryville Rd., but drivers were urged to take it slow and to be cautious.
