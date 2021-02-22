Rain and Clouds Moving Out

Clouds lingering during the early morning due to a front yesterday. Temperatures will range from the mid 30s to low 40s. However, winds behind the front are putting wind chills in the low to mid 30s this morning. Clouds will gradually clear out through the beginning of today leaving us with mostly sunny to sunny skies by the afternoon once again. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be shifting out of the south with gusts up to 20mph.
A rather large warming trend will position high temperatures in the 50s and 60s the next few days. This will melt any snow that is left on the ground. Sunshine will also be around making it very pleasant to spend time outside!
Mid-week, additional clouds move into the forecast. There is a small chance of an isolated shower/sprinkles late Wednesday. The next bigger chance of rain could be Friday night and Sunday. Timing is yet to be determined.
-Lisa
