Rain and Clouds Moving Out

Clouds lingering during the early morning due to a front yesterday. Temperatures will range from the mid 30s to low 40s. However, winds behind the front are putting wind chills in the low to mid 30s this morning. Clouds will gradually clear out through the beginning of today leaving us with mostly sunny to sunny skies by the afternoon once again. High temperatures will reach the upper 40s to low 50s. Winds will be shifting out of the south with gusts up to 20mph.