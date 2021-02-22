24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Perry Co., Ill.

PERRY COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Perry County, Illinois Health Department announced 24 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, February 22.
The new cases include four patients at a correctional facility in Perry County, which is not included in the the breakdown below.
The health department said the correctional facility is following Illinois Department of Public Health guidelines.
The new positive cases include:
- Females - one girl under the age of 17, two women in their 20s, two women in their 30s, one woman in her 40s, one woman in her 60s and one woman in her 80s.
- Males - two boys under the age of 20, three men in their 20s, three men in their 30s, two men in their 40s and two men in their 50s.
A summary of the total cases in the county includes:
- Active cases - 45
- Released from isolation - 3,036
- Deaths - 59
- Total cases - 3,140
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.