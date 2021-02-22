1,246 new cases of COVID-19 in Ill. on Mon.

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Department of Public Safety reported 1,246 new cases of COVID-19, including 34 additional deaths, on Monday, February 22.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,175,655 cases, including 20,303 deaths.
As of Sunday night, 1,504 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 377 patients were in the ICU and 169 patients were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Feb. 15-21 was 3.1 percent.
A total of 2,256,975 vaccine doses have been delivered to providers in Illinois.
In addition, IDPH said approximately 445,200 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.
This brings the total Illinois doses to 2,702,175.
A total of 2,211,700 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 282,820 for long-term care facilities.
The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 55,499 doses. On Sunday, 59,748 doses were administered in Illinois.
