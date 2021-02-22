Mobile hearing, speech clinic to make stops in southern Illinois

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - On the fourth Tuesday of every month, St. Louis Children’s Hospital, in partnership with Heartland Regional Medical Center (HRMC) will be hosting mobile hearing and speech clinics.
Audiologists and speech pathologists from Children’s will be traveling to southern Illinois to provide pediatric hearing and speech services to children in need.
The 44-foot-long mobile clinic has a multipurpose room, a patient intake and hearing device programming area and a double-walled sound booth.
Specialists will be treating patients from birth to 21-years-old who require audiological follow-up after failed or missed hearing screenings or when hearing concerns are observed.
HRMC said more details about the mobile clinic will be released at a later date.
