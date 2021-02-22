Gov. Pritzker set to sign controversial justice reform bill at noon

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to sign HB 3653, a criminal justice and police reform bill, at Chicago State University at noon on Monday, February 22.
Gov. Pritzker will be joined by lawmakers, members of law enforcement and community advocates.
The legislation will make sweeping changes to the state’s criminal justice system including ending cash bail which would allow defendants to go free at a judge’s discretion without bail while they await trial.
The measure passed the House and Senate during a Lame Duck Session in January.
Law enforcement groups and Senator Dale Fowler opposed the bill and called it dangerous.
“This bill is a dangerous proposal that makes it easier for offenders to commit violent crimes, eliminates cash bail and endangers the safety of our citizens,” said Sen. Fowler in a released statement.
The Illinois Law Enforcement Coalition said the action legislators took “made Illinois less safe.”
The coalition believes HB 3653 will tie the hands of police officers as they work to track down suspects and make arrests.
Lawmakers who supported the reform bill believe the measure will rid Illinois of systemic racism.
Elgie Sims, a Democrat Senator from Chicago’s southside, is among the 60 senators who voted in favor of the bill.
“I believe it is the first step to transforming criminal justice in Illinois in a way that will uplift our communities and support our law enforcement professionals,” said Sims.
The reform bill also requires all police officers to use body cameras, to go through additional training, prohibit chokeholds, require the maintenance of police misconduct records and require the use of special prosecutors in officer-involved deaths.
The legislation was developed last summer after months of policing-related protests across the state and the nation.
To view HB 3653, click here.
