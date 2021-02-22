Gov. Beshear to hold COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to hold a briefing on Kentucky’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Monday, February 22.
The Kentucky Department of Public Health reported 1,312 new COVID-19 cases and 16 additional deaths on Sunday.
Currently, there are 902 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Kentucky. Of these cases, 248 are in the ICU and 148 are on ventilators.
The positivity rate in Kentucky is currently 6.72 percent.
A total of 396,997 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 4,447 deaths.
As of Sunday, 4,369,638 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Kentucky.
