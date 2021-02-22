First Alert: Sunny, dry and warmer

(KFVS) - Wind chills will make it feel much cooler this morning.
Wake up temps are in the mid 30s to low 40s, but it will feel more like the low-to-mid 30s.
Clouds will gradually push out of the Heartland today.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.
Winds will be shifting out of the south with gust up to 20 mph.
Say “Goodbye” to snow covered yards, the Heartland is in for a warming trend this week.
High temps will be in the 50s and 60s the next few days.
There will also be plenty of sunshine.
Late Wednesday there is a small, isolated chance for a shower or sprinkles.
The next big chance for rain could be Friday night and Sunday. Timing is yet to be determined.
