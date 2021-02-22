Construction picks up on new U.S. 641 in southern Calloway Co., Ky.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Working is ramping up on construction of a new, four-lane section of U.S. 641 in southern Calloway County.
It’s part of a $37.6 million contract to improve local and regional travel.
When finished, there will be a new section of U.S. 641 covering 5.6 miles from Murray to Hazel and the Kentucky-Tennessee line. The existing two-lane highway carries about 6,000 vehicles per day.
“This is great news for Kentuckians in the region. In terms of safety and efficiency, this long-awaited project will be a pronounced improvement for the citizens of Calloway County and the flow of commerce in the Jackson Purchase,” said Governor Andy Beshear.
According to Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 1 Chief Engineer Kyle Poat, the contractor plans to start clearing brush and trees, and demolishing structures within the construction corridor around March 1, weather permitting.
He said construction signage on side roads will be the first indication that work is about to start.
Most of the work during the 2021 construction season will be off-road, involving construction of culverts and bridges and other activities that will have no impact on traffic along existing U.S. 641, Poat said.
The project began in December 2018 with a $23 million federal grant awarded to the Calloway County Court. The grant money was through Better Using Investments to Leverage Development.
Calloway County Judge-Executive Kenny Imes said the new U.S. 641 corridor will have a big impact on Murray, Calloway County and the region.
“This project is the result of more than 30 years of effort and planning by our community,” Imes said. “It has involved hundreds of people over the years putting together some really big puzzle pieces. Improvements to U.S. 641 South will create a safer roadway for our citizens while expanding economic development opportunities.”
The project will complete Kentucky’s section of the corridor from Interstate 69 at Benton to Paris, Tennessee, and Interstate 40 to the south.
It’s scheduled completion date is summer 2023.
