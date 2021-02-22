Carbondale Police Dept., Carbondale NAACP to adopt ’10 Shared Principles’

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Carbondale Police Department and the Carbondale National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Branch are set to affirm and adopt “10 Shared Principles” on Thursday, February 25 at 9 a.m.
The adoption of the document will take place at the Carbondale Police Department.
Carbondale NAACP Branch President Dr. Linda Flower and Carbondale Police Interim Chief Stan Reno will formally adopt the shared principals.
The 10 Shared Principles are designed to bridge the gap of mistrust between police and communities of color.
The measure was originally drafted by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and the Illinois NAACP State Conference.
The following are the 10 Shared Principles agreed upon:
- Value the life of every person, the preservation of life being the highest value.
- Recognize that all persons should be treated with dignity and respect.
- Reject discrimination based on race, ethnicity, religion, color, nationality, immigrant status, sexual orientation, gender, disability, or familial status.
- Endorse the six pillars of the President’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing including the first pillar of building trust and legitimacy.
- Endorse the four pillars of procedural justice, which are fairness, voice, transparency and impartiality.
- Endorse the values inherent in community policing, which includes positive engagement between community and police.
- Develop relationships at the leadership and street levels to eliminate racial tension.
- Accept mutual responsibility to encourage all citizens to gain a better understanding of the law to assist in interactions with police.
- Increase diversity in police departments and in the law enforcement profession.
- Commit to de-escalation training to ensure the safety of community members and police officers, and commit to replacing mistrust with mutual trust wherever, whenever and however possible.
Efforts to draft the principles began in 2018 as World Café-style conversations.
Participants sat in groups discussing different topics and ideas on how to improve Carbondale. Groups rotated tables throughout the evening to take part in these conversations.
The idea for the “World Cafe” events was sparked after the unrest in Ferguson, Missouri over the death of Michael Brown.
