Burglary suspect shot by police in Hardin County; ISP investigates

EICHORN, Ill. (KFVS) - A burglary suspect was shot by police on Feb. 21 after allegedly stealing an unmarked police car, and fleeing the scene of a crime.
According to the Illinois State Police (ISP), on Feb. 21, a Pope County Deputy was responded to a possible burglary in on Illinois Route 43 in Herod.
The male suspect then allegedly stole the deputies unmarked squad car and fled the scene.
Deputies from Hardin and Pope County Sheriff’s Department found the unmarked car abandoned on Illinois Route 34 at the north edge of Eichorn.
They found the suspect shortly afterwards a few years away.
While they were attempting to arrest him, there was a “brief encounter,” according to ISP.
Then the deputies shot the suspect.
The suspect was then flown to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No officers or bystanders were injured.
ISP is continuing the investigation.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.