2 attempted murder suspects found in Mt. Vernon, Ill. hotel

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Two attempted murder suspects were found in a Mount Vernon hotel.
Kristina N. Anderson, 37, was transported back to Effingham County after being arrested on a warrant from that county for aggravated battery. Her bond was set at $100,000.
Anderson also faces charges in Jefferson County for obstructing justice and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver between 5-15 grams.
Blake R. Miller, 33, was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to delivery between 15-100 grams, possession of heroin with intent to deliver between 1-15 grams and an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant for parole violation.
Bond on the Jefferson County charges is to be set and there is no bond on the parole violation warrant.
Miller also has an Effingham County warrant for attempted homicide with bond set at $750,000.
A third person found in the hotel room was also arrested.
Stephanie L. Rivera, 55, was taken to the Jefferson County Justice Center on charges of possession of drug equipment, possession of methamphetamine with intent to delivery 5-15 grams and possession of heroin. Her bond is to be set.
According to Mount Vernon police, they were contacted on Sunday, February 21 by Effingham County officials asking them to be on the look out for two attempted homicide suspects who were believed to be in the Jefferson County area.
This was in connection to an incident that occurred in the Altamont area.
A Jefferson County deputy, who is also a member of the U.S. Marshalls Fugitive Task Force, found the suspect vehicle parked at the Days Inn in the 200 block of Potomac in Mt. Vernon.
More officers were called in to help search for the suspects.
The two suspects, Anderson and Miller, were found at the hotel and taken into custody without incident.
A third person, Rivera, was also in the room.
While serving a search warrant, officers say they found methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and drug equipment in the room.
