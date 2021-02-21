Sunday Morning Outlook

Our slow warming trend will continue today, but it won’t necessarily be a nice day as clouds and chilly winds increase ahead of rain for this afternoon and evening. Once again today extensive snow cover will keep actual highs well below model numbers….but most areas should at least hit 40° by late afternoon and evening. However, clouds and gusty south winds will make it a rather raw day. Light rain will push across the region later this afternoon through early tonight….with dry westerly breezes after midnight. Monday morning should be dry, although temps could dip to below freezing right around daybreak so patchy ice is again a threat.