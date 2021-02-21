Five shot, one dead after Kennett shooting

KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - Five people were shot and one person was killed early Sunday morning in a shooting at the American Legion Building in Kennett, according to police.
Kennett police said in a media release that they got a call around 12:25 a.m. Sunday about a person shooting a firearm.
“Upon arrival, (the) investigation revealed that multiple individuals had been shot. Officers discovered five total victims. One victim later died from his injuries,” Kennett police said.
The other victims were taken to area hospitals. However, authorities said two of the victims were in critical condition and were flown to a hospital in Cape Girardeau.
Police have no suspects in the case at this time.
Authorities, including the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office and Kennett police are investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information on the case can call Kennett police at 573-888-4622 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-840-9500.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.