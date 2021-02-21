First Alert Sunday Outlook

A weak weather system will be moving through the Heartland this evening and early tonight with clouds and some rain. Most of the rain should be on the light side, though a brief heavier shower is possible. The rain should push east of the region by about midnight….with partial clearing developing late tonight as drier westerly breezes set up. Monday should bring clearing skies and cool but pleasant conditions, with afternoon highs in the mid 40s to near 50 or so. Even warmer weather is likely Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the 50s to near 60. By this time most of the lingering snow cover should be gone.