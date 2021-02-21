FIRST ALERT: Chilly, rain expected this afternoon

(KFVS) - Our slow warming trend will continue today, but it won’t necessarily be a nice day.
Clouds and chilly winds will increase ahead of rain this afternoon and evening.
Most areas should at least hit 40° by late afternoon and evening.
However, clouds and gusty south winds will make it a rather chilly day.
Light rain will push across the region later this afternoon through early tonight….with dry westerly breezes after midnight.
Monday morning should be dry, although temps could dip to below freezing right around daybreak so patchy ice is again a threat.
The week ahead continues to look mainly dry, with just slight rain chances about Wednesday-Thursday with a weak frontal passage.
Temperatures will continue to gradually increase Monday thru Wednesday before cooling down again for the end of the week.
Tuesday looks like the nicest day of the week, with sunny skies and highs in the 50s.
In fact areas with less lingering snow could hit 60° by Tuesday afternoon.
Expect long lines at the car wash.
