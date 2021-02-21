1 dead, 4 wounded after shooting in Kennett

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Five people were shot in Kennett Saturday night.
On Feb. 21 at 12:25 a.m. Kennett Police officers responded to the American Legion Building in reference to someone firing a gun.
Upon arrival, investigation revealed that multiple individuals had been shot.
Officers discovered five total victims.
One of the victims later died from his injuries.
The other victims were transported to different area hospitals for treatment.
This incident is currently being investigated by Missouri State Highway Patrol, Dunklin County Sheriff’s Office and the Kennett Police Department.
If anyone has any information concerning this incident they can contact the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 573-840-9500.
