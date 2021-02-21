2 arrested after traffic stop in McCracken Co., facing drug charges

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On February 20, 2021, at approximately 3:00 pm, a Deputy observed a 1995 Toyota Corolla, fail to stop at a posted stop on Benton Road.
A traffic stop was conducted and the driver was identified as Marshall Cook, 34, of Cairo, Illinois.
A passenger was identified as Hope Littlepage, 46, of Benton, Ky.
During the course of this stop, the Deputy observed items of drug paraphernalia lying in plain view.
Both subjects were detained and a search of the vehicle was conducted.
During this search deputies located methamphetamine, hydrocodone pills, and items of drug paraphernalia.
It was also discovered Cook had an active warrant for his arrest from McCracken County Circuit Court for burglary charges.
Both Cook and Littlepage were arrested and taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.
Charges;
Marshall Cook
Disregarding stop sign
No registration receipt
Failure to produce insurance card
Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st off (methamphetamine)
McCracken warrant for Burglary 2nd & Theft by unlawful taking U/$500
Hope Littlepage
Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
Possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st off (methamphetamine)
Possession controlled substance 1st degree, 1st off (drug unspecified)
Sell transfer simulated controlled substance 1st offense
Tampering with physical evidence
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.